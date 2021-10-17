The national capital is gearing up for the months that typically record high levels of pollutants in the air. One of the reasons for high levels of PM 2.5 and PM10 are vehicles. In order to encourage people to comply with the emission norms, the Delhi govt will be deploying teams across fuel stations in order to check Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The Delhi Transport Department has requested motorists to show the document to its teams deployed at fuel stations in the city.

The enforcement drive will be conducted against vehicles that do not have a valid PUC Certificate. A statement from the Pollution Control Division of the department said, "all the registered vehicle owners are requested to show their validly issued PUC Certificates while refuelling at fuel stations," it said.

The department officials claimed that nearly 50 teams will be deployed randomly at fuel stations across the city. The main task of these teams will mainly be to check PUC Certificates of vehicles and ask motorists to get one if they do not have it already.

What sets this drive apart from the usual checkups is that the authorities will encourage users to get the test done there and then at one of the centres without penalising them.

"However, those declining to do so or trying to speed away may be challaned," said a senior transport officer.

In accordance with the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners who fail to get a valid PUCC are liable to be challaned under Section 190(2), leading to imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to ₹10,000, or both. The driver could also lose their driving licence for three months.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month announced a 10-point winter action plan that included strict enforcement of PUCC with the formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for pollutants like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and others after which they are given the PUC certificates.

There are around 1,000 pollution checking centres authorised by the Transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city for easy access by motorists.

These centres conduct pollution checks and issue PUC Certificates to vehicles complying with prescribed pollution norms.

