If you are in Delhi and have a disel car that is more than 10 years old then that will not be a problem for you anymore. This week, the Delhi government has allowed people to use more than 10 years old diesel, but there's a catch.

The city government has said if a person converts their decade-old diesel cars to electric engines only then they will be allowed to use their cars. The Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had announced on November 18 that the national capital is open to internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric retrofitting. He said retrofitting of diesel vehicles will enable their use beyond the prescribed 10 years as electric vehicles.

In a tweet, Gahlot wrote, "Vehicle if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engines". He added that the transport department will empanel manufacturers of electric kits for retrofitting conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric ones. Once empanelled, this will allow old diesel vehicles to continue ply in Delhi-NCR even after 10 years.

Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 18, 2021

"Delhi is now open to ICE to electric retrofitting! Vehicles if found fit can convert their diesel to the electric engine, dept'll empanel manufacturers of pure electric kit by approved testing agencies. Once empanelled this'll enable vehicles to continue plying here beyond 10 yrs," Gahlot wrote in a tweet.

Besides, the Delhi government has also permitted light commercial vehicles that are electric, for example, ' Chota Haathi' will be allowed entry on about 250 roads during no-entry hours.

Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive adoption of EVs we've exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during ‘No Entry’ Hours. LCVs reg. have already seen a 95% hike since launch of EV Policy! — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 18, 2021

"Good news for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles ( L5N & N1). To drive the adoption of EVs we've exempted these vehicles from any prohibition from plying & idle parking on identified roads during 'No Entry' Hours. LCVs reg. has already seen a 95% hike since launching of EV Policy!" he said in a tweet.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a complete ban on all 10 years or older diesel cars and 15-year old petrol vehicles. In Delhi, there are about 38 lakhs overaged vehicles that technically are ineligible to ply on the roads as per the NGT and Supreme Court's order. Of this 38 lakh, 35 lakh are petrol variants vehicles and around 3 lakh disel vehicles that are older than 10 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.