New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government doesn't plan to offer incentives for hybrid vehicles, marking a reversal of its stand a year ago when it considered providing a full waiver on road tax and registration fees for them.
Delhi government makes U-turn, may not offer road tax, registration waivers for hybrid vehicles
SummaryThe NCT government's revised draft policy has no financial incentives for hybrid vehicles, favouring zero-emission EVs in a significant shift that could impact automakers Maruti and Toyota.
New Delhi: The BJP-led Delhi government doesn't plan to offer incentives for hybrid vehicles, marking a reversal of its stand a year ago when it considered providing a full waiver on road tax and registration fees for them.
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