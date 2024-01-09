The Arvind Kejriwal -led government in Delhi has scrapped the provision requiring speed governor certificates for commercial vehicle owners during fitness checks, transport department officials said on Tuesday.

Till now, all commercial vehicles—both passenger vehicles and goods carriers including autorickshaws, cabs, buses and tempos—had to submit the certificates issued by speed governor manufacturers or dealers during fitness checks or the fitness renewal process.

The speed-limiting devices act like a cruise control system in motor vehicles.

Earlier in 2018, the Delhi government had notified fitting of speed governors in commercial transport vehicles, including light passenger vehicles, registered before October 1, 2015, limiting the maximum speed to 80 kmph.

A circular recently issued by the department said, “Central Motor Vehicle Rules clearly stipulates that the vehicle manufactured on or after 1st October 2015 shall be equipped or fitted by the vehicle manufacturer either in the manufacturing stage or at the dealership stage, with a speed governor having pre-set maximum speed for different class of transport vehicle…"

“Now, the speed-limit certificate is mandatory for vehicles registered before 2015… for vehicles that are registered after October 1, 2015, the certificate of speed governor will be required only at the time of registration of the vehicle by the registering authority competent to do the registration of the vehicle," the circular added.

The effectiveness of the speed governor for heavy vehicles inspected at Vehicle Inspection Unit Jhuljhuli will be continued through the automated testing station at the time of fitness.

