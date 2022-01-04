Rising pollution level in the city has prompted the government to initiate action against the old vehicles. Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gehlot , said that the government has de-registered over one lakh old vehicles. Most of these banned vehicles were more than ten years old. So you must be curious about your old vehicles too.

We will tell you more about it:

1: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that so far about one lakh diesel vehicles have been de-registered, which were more than ten years old.

2: Apart from this, petrol vehicles older than 15 years are also being de-registered.

3: Public transport in Delhi is running at one-third of its capacity, increasing the number of special environment buses, said Kailash Gehlot.

4: Till now, it was a rule that NOC was not given to diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old. But recently government changed the order, now it is giving NOC to all the vehicles which have completed their life.

5: The Transport Minister said that the vehicles which are de-registered in Delhi can be registered again in those states where diesel vehicles more than 10-years-old are allowed to operate.

6: Overaged vehicles can also be converted into electric vehicles. For that, we have invited those who want to convert the vehicles into electric vehicles.

7: Although this process of getting the electric machine is between the vehicle owner and the company, there is no role of the Transport Department and Delhi Government in this.

8: The Transport Minister said that one can apply for NOC through the website of the Transport Department.

9: Delhi government has renewed the permits of 550 environment buses. In the next two-three days, more buses will start running.

10: Right now public transport in Delhi is running at only one-third of its capacity. Earlier, about 50 people used to travel in a 35-seat bus, which has now decreased to 17-18 due to rising covid-19 cases.

