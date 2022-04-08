Delhi govt likely to roll out EMI facility on electric vehicles

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a bid to curb pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has planned to provide electric two-wheelers to its employees in easy monthly installments. The Delhi government is contemplating a partnership with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of public sector companies under the Union Ministry of Power, to provide electric two-wheelers to its employees.
“As two-wheelers (scooters and motorcycles) account for two-thirds of the new vehicle registrations in Delhi, it is important that this segment switches over to electric mode to help bring a significant reduction in air pollution in the capital," an official told PTI news agency.
According to official estimates, the Delhi government has more than two lakh employees. The official said the move will encourage buying electric two-wheelers through their department, and they will have the option to pay upfront or opt for EMI, which will be deducted from their salary.
Delhi government recently announced a major plan to push e-cycles -- first 10,000 electric cycle buyers will get a purchase incentive of 25% (up to ₹10,000), while the first 1,000 will get an extra incentive of ₹2,000.
In August 2020, it had introduced the Delhi Electric Vehicles policy to push the share of electric vehicles to 25% of the total sales by 2024.
In February, the government had notified a draft policy mandating all aggregators and delivery service providers to induct electric vehicles into their new fleet.
After the policy comes into effect, aggregators and delivery service providers will have to ensure that 10% of their new two-wheelers and five percent of the new four-wheelers are electric in the first three months.