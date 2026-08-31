Delhi govt’s DURGA scheme to give 1,300 e-auto permits to women, transgender drivers

The Delhi government is set to launch the Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto (DURGA) scheme, which will provide 1,300 electric auto permits, according to the government's website.

Under the scheme, t90% of the permits will be given to women and 10% to transgender people. The project seeks to promote self-employment, enhance livelihoods and advance electric mobility.

100 e-auto permits in each district Each district will receive 100 e-auto permits. Selected applicants will be issued a Letter of Intent to operate electric autos.

A draft document for the scheme is expected to be put before the Delhi Cabinet for approval, a government source told ET Auto. Applications will likely be invited through a dedicated online portal, and the final selection will be made by a draw of lots.

The government is also considering tie-ups with online cab and auto aggregators to help drivers access passengers beyond traditional roadside auto stands.

Eligibility criteria for DURGA applicants The age group of women and transgender persons between 20 and 40 years old is open for application. Applicants must have an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh and should not own a three-wheeler vehicle.

Only one woman per family will be eligible. Only married women with children under 18 years can apply.

EV incentives and tax benefits The Delhi EV Policy 2026-30 is expected to provide incentives to the beneficiaries. The electric auto will be offered a purchase incentive of ₹50,000 in the first year for buyers.

The proposed policy benefits also include 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs registered in Delhi during the policy period.

Safety measures for women drivers The government has decided to issue DURGA drivers with special jackets, caps and identity cards. These will be useful for passengers and enforcement in recognizing authorized drivers.

The e-autos will also feature several women's helplines and emergency contacts. The policy is designed to make driving safer in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

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