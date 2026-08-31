Delhi govt’s DURGA scheme to give 1,300 e-auto permits to women, transgender drivers

The Delhi government is set to launch the Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto (DURGA) scheme, which will provide 1,300 electric auto permits, according to the government's website.

Under the scheme, t90% of the permits will be given to women and 10% to transgender people. The project seeks to promote self-employment, enhance livelihoods and advance electric mobility.

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100 e-auto permits in each district Each district will receive 100 e-auto permits. Selected applicants will be issued a Letter of Intent to operate electric autos.

A draft document for the scheme is expected to be put before the Delhi Cabinet for approval, a government source told ET Auto. Applications will likely be invited through a dedicated online portal, and the final selection will be made by a draw of lots.

The government is also considering tie-ups with online cab and auto aggregators to help drivers access passengers beyond traditional roadside auto stands.

Eligibility criteria for DURGA applicants The age group of women and transgender persons between 20 and 40 years old is open for application. Applicants must have an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh and should not own a three-wheeler vehicle.

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Only one woman per family will be eligible. Only married women with children under 18 years can apply.

EV incentives and tax benefits The Delhi EV Policy 2026-30 is expected to provide incentives to the beneficiaries. The electric auto will be offered a purchase incentive of ₹50,000 in the first year for buyers.

The proposed policy benefits also include 100% exemption from road tax and registration fees for EVs registered in Delhi during the policy period.

Safety measures for women drivers The government has decided to issue DURGA drivers with special jackets, caps and identity cards. These will be useful for passengers and enforcement in recognizing authorized drivers.

The e-autos will also feature several women's helplines and emergency contacts. The policy is designed to make driving safer in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

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Metro, RRTS connectivity plans The government is also seeking to establish operating stations near areas with high passenger demand. Suggested sites are the auto stands on the outskirts of the Delhi Metro and RRTS stations. This may involve designated parking areas and charging facilities at these locations and will be coordinated with the relevant agencies, officials told ET Auto.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.