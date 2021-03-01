New Delhi: The Delhi government has delisted the electric version of the Tata Nexon car from its subsidy scheme for electric vehicles following complaints that the model failed to meet the specified range on a single charge, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said several users had complained of "sub-standard" driving range offered by the Nexon electric vehicle (EV).

"The Delhi government has decided to suspend subsidy on a EV car model, pending final report of a Committee, due to complaints by multiple users of sub-standard range performance," Gahlot tweeted.

"We are committed to support EVs, but not at the cost of trust & confidence of citizens in claims by manufacturers," he said.

Last month, a show-cause notice was issued to Tata Motors by the transport department about a complaint from a user of the Nexon EV claiming it did not meet the promised range of 312 km on single charge of its battery, officials said.

In response to the Delhi government order, Tata Motors spokesperson told Mint, “It is unfortunate to receive this order from the Delhi Transport Commission. We will continue to engage constructively to protect the interests of our customers."

He further added that Nexon EV is the only personal segment EV available in the market today that meets the stringent FAME norms.

In terms of the range of the Nexon EV, the company claims that the single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers.

The statment further added, "As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven. The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity."

He further added, "We have been receiving several positive testimonials from our customers and are encouraged to see them exploring new places with Nexon EV and sharing their experiences. We are extremely confident about the value proposition of the Nexon EV, which since its launch a year ago, has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s largest selling EV with thousands of families enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving it."

With Inputs from PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

