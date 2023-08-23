Delhi High Court allows release of seized old cars under these conditions. Check details2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Delhi High Court orders release of confiscated ‘End-of-life’ vehicles, with conditions on their use and location.
On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued an order for the release of numerous confiscated "end-of-life" vehicles. This release is contingent upon the vehicle owners committing to either permanently stationing these vehicles in private areas or transporting them out of the city boundaries.