On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court issued an order for the release of numerous confiscated "end-of-life" vehicles. This release is contingent upon the vehicle owners committing to either permanently stationing these vehicles in private areas or transporting them out of the city boundaries.

According to PTI, Justice Prateek Jalan presided over a group of petitions challenging the confiscation of automobiles by the authorities. These vehicles were seized due to their infringement of court rulings prohibiting the operation of petrol and diesel vehicles exceeding 15 and 10 years in age, respectively. The court requested the Delhi government to establish a guideline for managing such vehicles in cases where owners pledge that these vehicles will no longer be used within the city limits.

Additionally, the court emphasized the need for adequate dissemination of this policy.

Reportedly, the court noted that the policy's objective was not to eliminate the vehicles but to guarantee a pollution-free environment in the national capital. It emphasized the importance of striking a balance between the right to use one's property and environmental concerns.

"I am of the view that the petitioners' grievances can be balanced with the implementation of the orders of the NGT and Supreme Court by directing the release of the vehicles to owners subject to an undertaking to remove the vehicle from the territory of NCT of Delhi and not to ply/park them in public spaces within the NCT of Delhi," the court ordered.

"For parked cars, the petitioners will file an undertaking that they will not be plied or parked in public space. Petitioners will provide evidence of private space either owned or leased," stated the court, adding that the enforcement officer concerned would facilitate the release of the vehicles of the petitioners from the scrapping agency.

The court made it clear that the commitment submitted to the transport department should specify that the vehicles will be towed or moved to the border of the NCT of Delhi for removal. Additionally, it allowed the petitioner to apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to transfer the vehicle outside Delhi once it is registered within the city.

Violating the commitment made by the owners would result in court action, Justice Jalan explained. One of the petitioners contended that her vehicle, holding significant sentimental value, was seized earlier this year by the authorities without proper notice while it was simply parked outside her residence.

The petitioner, with legal representation from advocate Piyush Sharma and Aditya N Prasad, conveyed that she had not been using her car, which was purchased in 2000, and had plans to convert it into an electric vehicle. Likewise, another petitioner contested the impounding of his 12-year-old diesel car, which was solely parked for the purpose of undergoing denting, painting, and necessary electrical work required for its disposal in another state.

The petitioner, assisted by advocate Sahil Mongia, argued that there is no legal prohibition against simply keeping old diesel vehicles, and he received no advance notice before his vehicle was seized.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Monday, instructed the department's secretary-cum-commissioner to halt the impoundment of parked vehicles that have reached the end of their prescribed road life.