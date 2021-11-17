Among electric vehicles , e-scooters have witnessed the biggest year-on-year jump in demand of 220.7% followed by e-cars (132.4%), e-motorcycles (115.3%), and e-cycles (66.8%) due to the rising fuel prices and increasing pollution levels. Delhi saw the maximum demand for both e-scooters and e-vehicles among Tier-I cities followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru, reports Just Dial Consumer Insights. Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata closely followed. Demand for e-motorcycles from Tier-II cities outstripped that from Tier-I.

Surat, Rajkot, Amravati, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Salem, Kolhapur, Pondicherry, Varanasi, and Bhavnagar were the top-10 Tier-II cities witnessing maximum demand for e-motorcycles. From Tier-I cities, most of the demand was from Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru folloed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

For electric cars, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru were the top-3 cities driving most of the demand across Tier-I cities followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Among Tier-II cities, Nashik, Lucknow, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Goa, Surat, Jabalpur, and Visakhapatnam saw maximum demand during this festive season.

The trio of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata drove the maximum demand for electric bicycles among the Tier-I cities followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Most of the demand in the Tier-II towns was driven by Surat, Rajkot, Amravati, Patna, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Salem, Kolhapur, Madurai, and Bhopal.

Interesting search trends were also observed in the luxury segment where brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche witnessed a YOY rise in demand. Bugatti was the most searched brand and saw a 167% rise in demand. The second was Porsche with maximum YOY demand growth of 64%. Ferrari was the third most popular luxury brand with a 51% YOY rise in demand.

Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Just Dial said, “It is extremely encouraging to see the recent surge in Electric vehicles, which can be taken as a build-up to tackle the concerning pollution levels in the capital and the nation at large, as well as the impending threat of climate change. With the lessons taken from COP26, it is evident that the world would need a strong and sustainable infrastructure to breathe cleaner air."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.