Delhi Lok Adalat on October 25: How to download token, check eligible challans and settle traffic fines

Vehicle owners in Delhi with pending traffic challans can seek their settlement at the National Lok Adalat scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026. The event, initially scheduled for October 10, was postponed to October 25.

The Delhi Traffic Police has opened the online token download facility from October 19 to October 24, subject to prescribed limits.

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Motorists must obtain the relevant slip and appear at the court complex specified on it to have their eligible challans considered for settlement.

According to information shared by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on X, the facility covers eligible compoundable challans and notices pending in virtual courts up to June 30, 2026.

However, the traffic police portal also displays an eligibility notice referring to challans and notices issued up to March 31, 2026. Motorists should check the latest instructions and verify their individual challan details on the official portal before downloading a token.

When and where will the Delhi Lok Adalat be held? The National Lok Adalat will operate from 10 am to 4 pm across seven court complexes in Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police and DSLSA are jointly organising the exercise to facilitate the settlement of eligible traffic challans.

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Motorists must visit the court complex mentioned on their downloaded slip. They should carry the relevant challan or notice details and the documents required for verification.

A Lok Adalat is intended to facilitate an amicable settlement of eligible disputes rather than conduct a regular trial. A magistrate-led bench considers the case and can dispose of an eligible challan in accordance with the applicable rules.

How to download a Delhi Lok Adalat token Motorists can follow these steps to access the token facility:

Visit the official Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal. Enter the vehicle registration number in the field provided. Complete the verification code displayed on the page. Check the challan or notice details shown by the portal. Follow the on-screen instructions to download the available slip. Save or print the slip and check the court complex and other details mentioned on it. The download window is scheduled to remain open until October 24, subject to the prescribed limits. Motorists are advised to check the portal early, as the facility may close once its capacity is reached.

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What is the daily download limit? The Delhi Traffic Police has prescribed a daily download limit of 50,000 challans or notices, subject to an overall capacity of 2 lakh.

The availability of tokens is therefore limited, and motorists should not assume that a slip will remain available throughout the download period.

Downloading a token does not automatically establish that every outstanding challan linked to a vehicle is eligible for settlement.

Which traffic challans are eligible for settlement? The Lok Adalat facility is intended for eligible compoundable traffic violations and notices covered by the applicable arrangements. Not every pending traffic challan can be taken up for settlement.

The information shared by DSLSA refers to eligible compoundable challans and notices pending in virtual courts up to June 30, 2026. However, the Delhi Traffic Police portal's eligibility notice refers to challans and notices issued up to March 31, 2026.

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Attending the Lok Adalat does not guarantee a waiver or reduction in the fine. The outcome depends on the nature of the traffic violation, whether it is eligible for settlement and the applicable rules.

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