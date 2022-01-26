Delhi mandates EV adoption for online cab, fleet aggregators in draft scheme

In terms of monitoring drivers working under an aggregator, if drivers sees user reports filed against them for more than 15% of trips in a month, the aggregator will be required to take “appropriate action" against them. If drivers are rated below 3.5 of 5 after a year of service, they will be put under an “observation period" of three months. Subject to no improvement in the score, the Delhi government can cancel the licence afforded to them under this scheme.