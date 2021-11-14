Worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR might force the government to implement ban on the vehicular movement. If not full, it is expected that odd-even rule might come into effect soon to tackle the severe air pollution in the national capital. Supreme Court of India has come down heavily on the Central Government and has asked to start an emergency plan to overcome the health hazard. The air quality index (AQI) went to an alarming level post Diwali. The average AQI currently ranges between 500 and beyond in most of the locations across Delhi NCR.

Vehicular traffic is among the major causes of air pollution in the cities. The stubble burning by the farmers in Haryana, Punjab and other adjoining areas also contribute to the air pollution. Despite the ban, the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali contributed a lot in air pollution which resulted in thick smog over Delhi’s skyline.

Chief Justice NV Ramana has pointed that situation is so bad that we are even forced to wear masks in our homes. He had asked Centre and States to file a response by Monday. The CJI said, "You tell us how do you plan to take the emergency measures? Two-day lockdown? What is your plan on lowering the AQI (Air Quality Index) levels?"

Justice NV Ramana has said that it is not only farmers who are responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the city. He said, "It is only a certain percentage of pollution (by farmers). What about the rest? What are you doing to control the pollution in Delhi?" He did not rule anything specific during the last hearing but suggested a possible vehicular ban to help minimize the rising pollution level in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Delhi, has also hinted the idea of a lockdown and will submit his idea to the court soon. Offices in Delhi are also advised to limit the number of vehicles to contain the air pollution.

The alarming level of AQI and PM 2.5 can cause serious respiratory problems and with COVID-19 still there the situation could go even worse. The children, elderly and those with respiratory problems face a major threat with the rising air pollution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.