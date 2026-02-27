New Delhi: The expert committee constituted by Delhi-NCR's air quality body, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), to recommend steps to reduce vehicular pollution, wants to impose annual mandates on all carmakers to sell electric vehicles (EVs) from the next financial year, failing which it will impose stiff penalties.
Top air quality body’s panel has stiff annual EV mandates for carmakers in Delhi NCR on its mind
SummaryTop Indian automakers face a Friday showdown with regulators over a proposal that would require nearly half of all new car sales to be electric within three years.
New Delhi: The expert committee constituted by Delhi-NCR's air quality body, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), to recommend steps to reduce vehicular pollution, wants to impose annual mandates on all carmakers to sell electric vehicles (EVs) from the next financial year, failing which it will impose stiff penalties.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More