Delhi needs more EV charging points to avoid traffic jam: Traffic police to govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The traffic police's suggestion said that in absence of charging points, traffic jams would occur, in case 'electric vehicles breakdown due to low charge'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Traffic Police had informed the Delhi Government's Environment Department that adequate number of Electric Vehicle (EV)charging stations be installed in the capital in order to avoid traffic snarls due to breakdown of 'uncharged' EVs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Traffic Police had informed the Delhi Government's Environment Department that adequate number of Electric Vehicle (EV)charging stations be installed in the capital in order to avoid traffic snarls due to breakdown of 'uncharged' EVs.
The traffic police's suggestion said that in absence of charging points, traffic jams would occur, in case "electric vehicles breakdown due to low charge".
The traffic police's suggestion said that in absence of charging points, traffic jams would occur, in case "electric vehicles breakdown due to low charge".
The suggestion came in response to the government's draft policy mandating all aggregators and delivery service providers to induct electric vehicles while procuring a new fleet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is, therefore, suggested that an adequate number of charging points may be installed at various locations to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the interest of electric vehicle users," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S K Singh wrote to the Environment Department.
A senior official in the Environment Department said a committee will be constituted soon to examine the suggestions and comments received from various departments and the general public on the draft policy.
The government had issued the draft policy in the Delhi Gazette on 8 February, inviting suggestions and comments from the public within 60 days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After the policy comes into effect, aggregators and delivery service providers will have to ensure that 10% of their new two-wheelers and 5% of the new four-wheelers are electric in the first three months.
They will also have to ensure that 50% of their new two-wheelers and 25% of the new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023.