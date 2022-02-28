With the lifting of a slew of restrictions after fall in the Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has further eased more curbs from today. The city government has allowed passengers to travel in standing position in Delhi metro and trains. Besides, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that there will be no penalty on people travelling in private vehicles without the mask.

Delhi government withdraws Covid curbs from today; Here's a full list:

1. In view of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, announcing the lifting of all prohibitions or restrictions imposed earlier, Delhi Metro services will now be available with revised norms from Monday.

2. The city government has reduced the fine for not wearing masks from ₹2,000 to ₹500.

3. Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner.

4. All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through a limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday.

5. The Delhi government has also lifted restrictions on having more than 200 people in the wedding and funeral-related gatherings from today, Feb 28.

6. Religious places, sports complexes, and swimming pools will be allowed to reopen from today.

7. No penalty will be imposed on people travelling together in private vehicles in Delhi if found without maks. However, relaxation will not be applicable for people travelling together in cabs and taxis which are public transport vehicles. Occupants of government vehicles will be exempted from the rule.

Yesterday, Delhi logged 484 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the city's health bulletin. As many as three Covid deaths and 554 recoveries from coronavirus have also been reported in the last 24 hours. The active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stand at 2,086, with a case positivity rate of 0.95%.

