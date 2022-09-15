Delhi: Not wearing rear seat belt? Here's how much fine you will attract

Delhi: Not wearing rear seat belt? Here's how much fine you will attract2 min read . 06:02 AM IST
- According to official data, more than 1,900 people died in Delhi last year in road accidents
In a bid to intensify road safety rules, the Delhi Traffic Police has salunched a special drive to encourage people to use rear seat belts, failing which they will face a penalty of ₹1,000.
In a bid to intensify road safety rules, the Delhi Traffic Police has salunched a special drive to encourage people to use rear seat belts, failing which they will face a penalty of ₹1,000.
Since the unexpected death of veteran industrialist Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on September 4, the Central government has given its highest prority to boost the safety of rear-seat passengers in four wheelers vehicles.
Since the unexpected death of veteran industrialist Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on September 4, the Central government has given its highest prority to boost the safety of rear-seat passengers in four wheelers vehicles.
This is because Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons was sitting in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt as his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.
This is because Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons was sitting in the back seat and was not wearing a seatbelt as his speeding Mercedes crashed into a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.
On the first day of the special drive, the police conducted checking on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance.
On the first day of the special drive, the police conducted checking on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance.
On Day 1, the Delhi traffic police issued 17 challans in the afternoon. The offenders were fined ₹1,000 each.
On Day 1, the Delhi traffic police issued 17 challans in the afternoon. The offenders were fined ₹1,000 each.
A total of 17 court challans were issued during the drive from 11 am to 1 pm under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act," a senior police officer said.
A total of 17 court challans were issued during the drive from 11 am to 1 pm under Section 194B (use of safety belts and the seating of children) of the Motor Vehicles Act," a senior police officer said.
The Delhi Traffic Police is already running a campaign to spread public awareness regarding (the importance of) wearing seat belts. Last week, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to urge citizens, not to over-speed and always wear seat belts.
The Delhi Traffic Police is already running a campaign to spread public awareness regarding (the importance of) wearing seat belts. Last week, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to urge citizens, not to over-speed and always wear seat belts.
Recently Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said although it is mandatory for rear-seat passengers to wear a seatbelt, people don't really adhere to the practice. Gadkari said offenders would be fined because at "any cost, lives have to be saved". He revealed that the ministry is also planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Recently Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said although it is mandatory for rear-seat passengers to wear a seatbelt, people don't really adhere to the practice. Gadkari said offenders would be fined because at "any cost, lives have to be saved". He revealed that the ministry is also planning to make it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
According to official data, more than 1,900 people died in Delhi last year in road accidents involving negligence on the part of drivers or passengers of vehicles.
According to official data, more than 1,900 people died in Delhi last year in road accidents involving negligence on the part of drivers or passengers of vehicles.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1.2 crore notices last year to offenders for not wearing seat belts, improper parking, jumping red lights, and speeding.
The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1.2 crore notices last year to offenders for not wearing seat belts, improper parking, jumping red lights, and speeding.
Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police also launched a drive to check vehicles with tinted windows.
Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police also launched a drive to check vehicles with tinted windows.
"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalizing those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without a license and penalize the vehicle owners," the police said in a tweet.
"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalizing those who have tinted glass/glass films beyond permissible limits. Also, we will keep a check on minors indulging in driving without a license and penalize the vehicle owners," the police said in a tweet.