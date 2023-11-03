Delhi pollution crackdown: THESE vehicles are banned until further orders; are yours in list?
Delhi government bans BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles in the city and neighboring areas to control pollution.
The deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and escalating pollution levels in Delhi have prompted the state government to activate the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This entails restricting the movement of specific vehicles in the national capital region with immediate effect, including passenger cars. Violators will face substantial fines.