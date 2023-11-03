The deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) and escalating pollution levels in Delhi have prompted the state government to activate the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This entails restricting the movement of specific vehicles in the national capital region with immediate effect, including passenger cars. Violators will face substantial fines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the AQI in Delhi is nearing the 500 mark, categorized as severe pollution. With Diwali approaching, the state government has taken immediate measures to lower pollution levels through specific initiatives.

Here is a brief overview of which vehicles are permitted to operate in the national capital region and which ones are prohibited to control pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to the recent surge in pollution levels, the Delhi government declared a ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles within the city until further notice. If you possess an older car or two-wheeler with BS3 petrol or BS4 diesel certification, they will not be permitted to operate on the roads of the National Capital Region.

The restrictions extend beyond Delhi and encompass neighboring cities such as Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana, as well as Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The ban on these vehicles being allowed to operate is a result of the implementation of stage 3 of GRAP. Stage 4 will further limit the movement of diesel commercial vehicles, with the exception of those engaged in essential services.

Delhi has also prohibited the entry of private buses from other states with BS4 diesel certifications. If the situation deteriorates, these bans may be expanded to include other commercial vehicles as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owners of vehicles, including cars, SUVs, or two-wheelers with a minimum of BS6 certification, are permitted to operate during GRAP stage 3. It is recommended to have pollution certificates (PUC) readily available. It is evident that individuals owning electric or CNG vehicles will not be affected by these restrictions.

