Delhi pollution curbs to affect over 1 million commuters from Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad: All you need to know

Delhi's winter anti-pollution plan will come into effect from tomorrow, November 1, with authorities stepping up measures across dust control, vehicles and construction. Other measures include doubling parking fees and staggering office timings, among others, as the national capital braces for seasonal pollution.

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The restrictions, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on October 20, will remain in force from November 1 to February 28, 2027.

Under the new measures, vehicles registered outside the national capital that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city.

Which vehicles are barred from entering Delhi? The Delhi Traffic Police, in a detailed post shared on social media, outlined which vehicles will be permitted and which may face restrictions. According to the police, the restrictions will cover certain vehicle categories to help reduce pollution and improve the capital's air quality.

Vehicles permitted to travel in the capital amid GRAP restrictions include BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules.

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The GRAP restrictions will apply to:

- Vehicles meeting emission standards below BS-VI

- Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC)

- Interstate buses that do not comply with the rules

- Trucks not destined for Delhi, which must use the Peripheral Expressway

- Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as per applicable rules

- Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi

According to a PTI report, over one million vehicles coming from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be affected by the Delhi government's decision to restrict the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards.

No PUC, no fuel policy Another measure is the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy. Under this policy, fuel stations across Delhi will be barred from supplying petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG to vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate.

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Parking fees to double, work-from-home measures Parking charges at authorised municipal parking facilities will double to discourage private vehicle use and encourage commuters to consider alternative modes of transport.

To avoid traffic congestion during peak hours and reduce vehicular emissions, public and private offices have been encouraged to stagger their working hours and allow 50% of their staff to work from home.

All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will also remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work may continue provided dust-control standards are followed.

In addition, a complete ban on construction and demolition activities, barring specified exemptions, will be imposed between December 10 and January 20.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.