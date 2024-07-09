Delhi Rain: Heavy rains lash the capital, offer relief from heat. Alert for airline travellers | Watch
Delhi Rain: IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the day. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted isolated moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the capital on July 9 and July 10.
Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday, offering people respite from heat and humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted isolated moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the capital on July 9 and July 10.