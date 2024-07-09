Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday, offering people respite from heat and humidity. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted isolated moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the capital on July 9 and July 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and the IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with light rain for the day.The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, the weather department stated.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded was moderate, with a reading of 94 at 1:19 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spicejet has issued a warning for the passengers of flight disruptions due the heavy rains in Delhi. The airline company has asked the passengers to check their flight status frequently.

Visuals shared by ANI on X show the parts of Central Delhi and the intensity of the rain showers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy downpour was recorded near the BJP office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rain has however, not disrupted daily chores of people as the visuals from South Avenue and Tilak Nagar show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Delhi, the weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. IMD has issued a red alert for these states. The weather department also issued an orange alert for showers in Assam and Meghalaya.

A day before, on Monday, Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall that led to the cancellation of several trains and flights. Railway tracks and subways were submerged due to the rains. Lakes and dams overflowed, disrupting daily life and the schools and colleges were shut by the authorities for the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi received its highest rain since 1936 on June 28, registering 228.1 mm rainfall.A portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed following heavy rains.The heavy rain led to water-logging across Delhi, leaving many residential colonies without power, traffic issues, and damaged roads. Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also affected then.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!