Home / Auto News / Delhi: These Hero Lectro variants will see price reduction up to 15,000. Check list here

Hero Lectro e-cycle
2 min read . 02:55 PM ISTLivemint

NEW DELHI :In tandem with the Delhi EV policy, electronic cycles brand of Hero Cycles Ltd has announced reduction in prices of Hero Lectro variants in the national capital. 

Hero announced a reduction in price of up to 15,000 following the inclusion of e-cycles in the eligible circle for subsidy and tax exemption under the EV policy.

The variants which are eligible for the price reduction include Hero Lectro C6, C8i, F6i and C5. These variants will see a price reduction of almost of 7,500, the company said in a statement.

These will now be available at an on-road price range of 23,499 to 47,499, it said.

The cargo variant, Hero Lectro Cargo Winn, will see an effective price reduction of 15,000 and will be available at 34,999, it added.

"The subsidy support will make e-cycles more affordable and accessible to a larger segment of society," Hero Cycles Director Aditya Munjal said.

While most of the models that are covered under the subsidy are primarily used for commute, fitness and micro-mobility needs, the price reduction in the cargo e-bike variant will make the Hero Lectro Winn the most cost-competitive, sustainable option in the hyperlocal delivery ecosystem, he added.

"As a result of this, we expect to see a boost in economic activity and new sources of income being created," Munjal said.

The incentive is expected to boost the adoption of e-cycles, a sustainable and green mobility option in the national capital, Hero Lectro said.

Cargo e-cycles are also expected to become a preferred choice of green and cost-effective last-mile delivery vehicle for commercial use with the policy inclusion, it added. 

Earlier this year, Hero Lectro launched an exclusive experience center in the city. Customers will be able to get a first-hand experience of Hero Lectro’s wide range of e-cycles that cater to diverse use cases such as commute, fitness, adventure etc. 

The lifestyle store comes with a test-ride area for customers to explore and try multiple models of Hero Lectro’s e-cycles.