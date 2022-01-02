Delhi: Time to switch your 15-yr-old petrol car! Govt to deregister them soon

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi: If you own a petrol car or a two-wheeler, which is older than 15 years then its's time that you switch to a new car, or retrofit them with an electric kit. In an upcoming crackdown on old petrol vehicles, the Delhi government will be deregistering them soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi's transport department has warned that if any deregistered petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping.

Delhi's transport department has warned that if any deregistered petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found plying on roads, it will be impounded and sent for scrapping.

Yesterday, the Delhi government deregistered more than one lakh 10-year-old diesel cars. Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles have now the option to retrofit them with electric kits or sell them in other states after obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department.

"In compliance of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," according to a statement by the Delhi transport department.

The deregistered diesel vehicles include around 87,000 cars, and the rest include goods carriers, buses, and tractors.

Currently, Delhi has roughly around 43 lakh, including 32 lakh two-wheelers and 11 lakh cars which are older than 15-year.

What is retrofitting?

The Delhi transport department has empanelled eight electric kit manufacturers for retrofitting old petrol and diesel vehicles, including two and three-wheelers, that cannot ply on the roads due to the NGT directions.

According to automobile experts, retrofitting of old diesel and petrol cars and four-wheelers may cost around ₹3-5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range.

The empanelled electric kit of Etrio Automobile can be used for both petrol and diesel four-wheelers. It comprises a 17.3 kW battery with a range of over 106 km. The other empanelled manufacturers are 3EV Industries, Booma Innovative Transport Solutions Renewable, Zero 21 Renewable Energy Solutions, VELEV Motors India Pvt Ltd. The kit for petrol two-wheelers manufactured by Booma comes with a battery capacity of 2.016 kW and a range of 65.86 km.