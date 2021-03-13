Delhi 's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot claimed that Delhi will become the electric vehicle (EV) capital of the nation citing the decision to install a charging point at every 3 km.

Gahlot claimed that Delhi has already taken a lead in India in terms of adopting electric vehicles and developing infrastructure which is expected to help the transition to electric vehicles.

"The move to have a charging station at every three kilometres will build confidence among people to go for EVs and pave the way for making Delhi the EV capital of India," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations. These will be operational by December, he said.

The minister claimed that all buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, office spaces, hotels, restaurants, hospitals will also have to set aside at least 5% of their total parking capacity for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers. The move is expected to add 10,000 chargers in Delhi by December.

"Also, we are in advance talks with several EV fleet operators to open up their captive charging stations for public use. This will add another 750 charging points at least for public use in Delhi by June," Gahlot said.

