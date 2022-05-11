Delhi Traffic Police organising Lok Adalat for challan settlement. All details

Do you own a vehicle in Delhi and have challan issued against it? This news is very important for you then. Delhi Traffic Police is organising National Lok Adalat to settle the challan issued against your vehicle. This National Lok Adalat can also be a chance to redeem the challan for literally nothing. You can plead to reduce the penalty amount or ask the Magistrate to waive it off entirely.

