Home / Auto News / Delhi Traffic Police organising Lok Adalat for challan settlement. All details

Delhi Traffic Police organising Lok Adalat for challan settlement. All details

Delhi Traffic Police is organising National Lok Adalat to settle the challan issued against your vehicle. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint

  • Delhi traffic challan booking is already live for the settlement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Do you own a vehicle in Delhi and have challan issued against it? This news is very important for you then. Delhi Traffic Police is organising National Lok Adalat to settle the challan issued against your vehicle. This National Lok Adalat can also be a chance to redeem the challan for literally nothing. You can plead to reduce the penalty amount or ask the Magistrate to waive it off entirely. 

The challan may have issued for the red light violation/s, PUC, speed limit, seat belt, or any other such reasons.

You need to have the e-challan downloaded and then have to visit the National Lok Adalat for the settlement. The National Lok Adalat begins on May 14, 2022, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. 

To do the settlement you have make an online booking and for that you need to know these steps:

1: Visit the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website and make a booking against your challan

2: Bookings will begin at 10 am on May 11 which is today and is live

3: Download the printout of the notice using the link

4: The downloaded notice slip will have the Court premise mentioned in it

5: Go to the mentioned Court personally on the date and time

6: Produce the challan to the Magistrate and similarly appeal for the reduction or the waiver of the penalty