Delhi transport department extends validity of documents till 31 March

Delhi transport department extends validity of documents till 31 March1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 03:38 PM IST
The new order claims that the decision of extension of documents comes after a recent advisory of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
New Delhi: Delhi's Transport department has extended the validity of official documents till 31 March 2021. The documents whose validity will be affected by the new announcement includes, driving licence, all kinds of permits and fitness certificates among others till 31 March, 2021 in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
The department, on Tuesday, released a statement saying documents including driving licence, all types of permits, registration, vehicle fitness among others that had expired on February 1, 2020 or would expire on December 31, 2020, will be treated as valid till March 31, 2021.
The new order claims that the decision of extension of documents comes after a recent advisory of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
However, the Delhi government is continuing its drive against vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers, with 205 challans issued on Saturday, according to officials.
The Transport Department never stopped the drive and has issued over 120 challans to people violating the norms since December 21, Special Commissioner (Operations) K K Dahiya said.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday suggested to the city government to give more time to people to obtain colour-coded fuel stickers and HSRP before imposing a fine on them. The vehicles without HSRP and stickers are being fined ₹5,500.
With Inputs from PTI
