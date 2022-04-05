Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon from June

Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon from June2 min read . 05 Apr 2022
- Delhiites having an electric vehicle can charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EV charging startup ElectriVa has come up with a unique initiative to promote the use of electric vehicles, where Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost at noon from June.
EV charging startup ElectriVa has come up with a unique initiative to promote the use of electric vehicles, where Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost at noon from June.
Delhiites having an electric vehicle can charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital.
Delhiites having an electric vehicle can charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital.
Normally, rates for EV charging during the morning and evening hours for per unit charge is kept at around ₹10.
“We will provide charging to all commercial and non commercial EV users for free between 12 noon and 3 pm. By providing free charging during afternoon hours, we want to bolster the EV ecosystem in the national capital. Presently it is important to incentivise public charging to make people switch from fossil fuel to electric vehicles," Sumit Dhanuka, Founder, ElectriVa told PTI.
He said that ElectriVa will set up a charging station every three kilometres in Delhi and locations have already been allotted by the three civic bodies.
Retail sales in India of electric vehicles led by battery-powered scooters and rickshaws will almost double in the current fiscal year started April 1 as demand for such transportation picks up, according to a dealers’ body.
As many as 800,000 electric vehicles will be sold in India in the year through March 2023, compared with 429,217 units in the previous period, Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, said at an event today. Two-wheelers clocked sales of 231,338 units in 2022.
The penetration of EVs in in Delhi has also grown in the last few years. According to government data, around 10% of the total vehicles purchased in the city this year (January-March) so far, are electric vehicles.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The government had already announced plans to set up 100 public EV charging stations having 500 charging points by June 27.
As many as 10,707 electric vehicles were registered in 2022 so far between January and March 14 and out of this 5,888 were e-two wheelers (e-bike and e-scooter), data showed.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!