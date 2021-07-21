Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is under construction and the expressway will be longest in India. The new road will connect the national capital with the financial capital of the country. Once complete, the expressway will not only shorten the travel period between the mega metro cities but also create better connectivity with cities on the route.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari provided some additional details about the upcoming expressway. Despite the hurdles caused by the pandemic, he confirmed that the project will most likely be completed in time.

Here are some key details about the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The total length of the expressway will be 1,350 km

The expressway will not only shorten the overall distance between the cities but also cut down travel time by almost half. The road travel that currently takes almost 25 hours to complete, will be cut down to just 12 hours with the expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be completed by January, 2023.

According to the transport minister, the construction is already under process

Out of the 1,350 km road, 350km road has already been laid and a stretch of around 825 km is underway

The bidding for the final 162 km of the entire stretch of the expressway is also under process and is expected to be completed within this financial year.

The entire project has been estimated to cost around ₹ 1 lakh crore

1 lakh crore Vehicles will be allowed to run at a top speed of 120 km/hr

In phase one, the expressway will have a total of eight lanes which will be expanded to 12 lanes in phase two of the project.

The expressway will have six-foot walls on both sides in order to keep pedestrians and animals from entering the road.

Taking the forest reserves into account, the expressway will feature animal overpasses. These overpasses allow wild animals to cross roads safely. Major highways and expressways often cut through territories of animals which leads to road accidents.

The expressway will start from Haryana's Sohna and will end around Mira Bhayander near Mumbai

The new expressway will have numerous exits along the route and will also have many restaurants, restrooms and petrol pumps as well

