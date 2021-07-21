Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Top speed, facilities to current status, all you need to know2 min read . 08:06 PM IST
- Despite the hurdles caused by the pandemic, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will most likely be completed in time
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is under construction and the expressway will be longest in India. The new road will connect the national capital with the financial capital of the country. Once complete, the expressway will not only shorten the travel period between the mega metro cities but also create better connectivity with cities on the route.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is under construction and the expressway will be longest in India. The new road will connect the national capital with the financial capital of the country. Once complete, the expressway will not only shorten the travel period between the mega metro cities but also create better connectivity with cities on the route.
On Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari provided some additional details about the upcoming expressway. Despite the hurdles caused by the pandemic, he confirmed that the project will most likely be completed in time.
On Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari provided some additional details about the upcoming expressway. Despite the hurdles caused by the pandemic, he confirmed that the project will most likely be completed in time.
Here are some key details about the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!