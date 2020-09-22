“By late 2017, we realized that in the Indian market, we have executed our business strategy fairly well to gain a leadership position in a duopoly. We also realized that the technology and resources we built in India can also be leveraged in other markets globally…so we chose Australia, UK, New Zealand over the last two years…While these are Commonwealth countries, and legal system similarities existed in these countries, these are also developed nations, so it also made sure to rise to the challenge of making sure our technology system is best in class in the world or on the world stage," Aggarwal added.