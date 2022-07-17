Demand for SUVs, high-tech features growing among Indian car buyers

Top-end variants equipped with features like sunroof and connected technologies are now being preferred by car buyers who are willing to spend more on their personal mode of travel.
The entry-level and mid-sized sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are growing in popularity in a market where hatchbacks used to dominate the sales chart, resulting in more product launches in the segment.
According to Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava, the SUV segment has witnessed a major growth in the last few years with the SUV segment's contribution going up to 40% in 2021-22 from around 19% and the growth percentage increasing further.
He further said that customers' liking for vehicles with high stance and road visibility is one of the major reasons for the growth in the SUV segment.
The entry-level SUV segment become the largest in the domestic passenger vehicle market last fiscal, owing to the rising demand, overtaking the premium hatchback vertical which has dominated the market since 2011.
Out of 30.68 lakh volumes last year, the entry-level SUVs' share stood at 6.52 lakh units.
Interestingly, the maximum model launches in the last five years in the entire passenger vehicle segment have been in the compact and mid-level SUV space.
Stating that preference for feature loaded cars has gone up from 17% in 2016-17 to 24% in 2021-22, Srivastava said that new age millennials are preferring to buy high-end variants which come equipped with several comfort and convenience features, adding that in the recently unveiled models like Breeza, the top variants account for 70% of the total bookings.
Studies show that the spending would further increase now as people are now willing to spend more, he added.
Some of the factors that are driving growth in the passenger vehicles market include differentiated design, evolving lifestyles, shift from public to personal transport as a result of the pandemic, growing awareness of safety and convenience features, highlighted Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra.
Carmakers are constantly striving to provide buyers with exactly what they desire for through their range, which is refreshed in short intervals, said Chandra.
Chandra said that by introducing the full potential of new range of cars and SUVs that have been developed after studying the market in depth and understanding evolving customer needs, the company made a comeback in the financial year 2021, reclaiming third position in terms of volumes and being a challenger brand.
According to Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn, the rising demand for SUVs among Indian customers clearly shows a strong preference for bold and stylish vehicles.
Stating that Kia launched Carens earlier this year, Sohn said that more than 30,000 units have already been sold in less than five months.
Sohn noted that more and more customers are buying the top-end variants of cars, adding that 47% of the total Kias sold in India are top trims which shows that customers today seek the best.
Stating that that customers today want connecting features in their cars, Sohn said that Kia now has more than two lakh connected cars on Indian roads with an activation rate of 97%, adding that the modern digital savvy customer is increasingly scouting for the entire experience of owning a car with minimal physical contact.
According to Toyota Kirloskar Motor Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood, the rapid pace of urbanisation and economic development is contributing to the demand for SUVs.
He further pointed out that SUVs one of the strongest line-ups in the car market today with a good number of models already available in the segment in response to the demand, adding that new launches and product refreshments promotes excitement and added interest among customers.