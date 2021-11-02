Demand for UVs gone up drastically among pre-owned car buyers: CEO OLX Autos

The digital mediums provide an additional platform for the dealers to showcase and sell their vehicles. Most customers search on these platforms before visiting the actual dealership. Pandemic has provided an additional kicker to this medium amidst the restricted customer movement during fiscal 2021 and 2022. Share of organized players (including digital platform sales) to the industry sales is expected to increase from 20-22 per cent levels in FY21 to nearly 30 per cent by FY26. Additionally the share of vehicle sales through digital classified segment is expected to increase from 15 per cent in FY21 to 25 per cent by FY26. Rising internet and smartphone penetration is aiding the use of digital formats.