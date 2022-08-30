Demand shift in cars is reshaping vehicle financing

Untapped market

According to an analysis by consulting firm RedSeer, loan penetration rate in the used-car segment in India is 17%, compared to 75% in the new-car segment. The gulf between the two segments is high even in developed markets. However, loan penetration in used cars elsewhere is higher—in the US, for example, it is 37%. India is unlikely to reach those levels, but has scope to grow, driven by traditional factors such as lower cost of ownership, as well as recent changes like the entry of auto tech startups, availability of data, and the business need for lenders to grow. The last two are expanding the customer pool beyond salaried employees, the traditionally favoured segment.