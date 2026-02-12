Demand trends of Mahindra XUV 7XO decoded after a month of business

Mahindra launched its much hyped mid-size SUV Mahindra XUV 7XO in January this year. The Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched as a revamped and rebadged iteration of the highly popular and volume puller SUV, the Mahindra XUV 700. With the launch of the new XUV 7XO, the homegrown auto giant has further strengthened its position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment in India, which has been witnessing a surging consumer demand.

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is priced between ₹13,66 lakh and ₹24.29 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. This SUV is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L. The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available with engine options of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit as well. The AX7, AX7 L and AX7 T trims get an AWD setup as well.

While the SUV has been on the market for a little over a month, here are the business and demand trends of the Mahindra XUV 7XO, decoded.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rakes in over 93,000 bookings along with XEV 9S Mahindra XUV 7XO was launched on the heels of the Mahindra XEV 9S. The XEV 9S is the all-electric iteration of the XUV 7XO, which was launched earlier, and later, the internal combustion engine-powered version of the SUV arrived in the market. Together, these two SUVs have raked in more than 93,000 bookings for the car manufacturer in India. This indicated a strong initial response for both the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: AX7 T and AX7 L trims recorded highest demand The Mahindra XUV 7XO is available in six trim options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L. Among these variants, the top two trims, the AX7 T and AX7 L, have emerged as the most popular choices. These variants are available with powertrain combinations including petrol automatic, diesel manual, diesel automatic, and diesel automatic with AWD. However, they miss out on the petrol manual powertrain combination. Also, these variants are available across both six and seven-seat configurations, which allows buyers to select from a wide palette.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Diesel accounts for 75% of bookings Who says diesel is dead? Mahindra XUV 7XO's diesel powertrain-equipped variants have taken the lead when it comes to powertrain-wise trend decoding. The diesel variants of the SUV have contributed to 75% of the total bookings the SUV has registered so far. On the other hand, petrol powertrain-equipped variants have raked in the remaining 25% bookings. The manufacturing numbers of the XUv 7XO also reflected this trend. Mahindra produced 8,000 diesel variants of the XUV 7XO in January, as compared to 3,123 petrol variants. Clearly, diesel has taken the lead for the XUV 7XO.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Waiting period stretches from 17 to 52 weeks Waiting periods for the Mahindra XUV 7XO currently vary between 17 weeks and 52 weeks, depending on the variant selected. The base variant AX commands the longest waiting period of up to 52 weeks. The top-end AX7L variant commands a waiting period of 26 weeks for diesel and 17 weeks for petrol. Meanwhile, the AX3 and AX5 variants come with an estimated waiting timeline of 22 weeks each. The AX7 T and petrol-powered AX7 trims come with around four weeks of waiting period, while the AX7 diesel commands up to six weeks.