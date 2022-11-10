Despite hurdles, Tata sees robust demand for JLR in key mkts3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 12:29 AM IST
Tata Motors plans to complete the acquisition of Ford’s car factory in Sanand, Gujarat, by early next year and start production
NEW DELHI : Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects its already-large order book to swell further, despite economic headwinds and uncertainties in major markets such as Europe and China.