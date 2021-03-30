Despite rising covid-19 cases, sales of PVs and CVs continue to grow in March

“Strong demand for passenger vehicles sustained in March 2021. The waiting period is still high across OEMs. TTMT (Tata Motors) is benefiting from its existing range of vehicles (Nexon and Altroz). Customers prefer CNG models over petrol, given its lower running cost, with MSIL benefiting from the same. Volumes are expected to grow by 4.3%, 22.8%, or 8% on a month-on-month basis for Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Tata Motors," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a note on Monday.