(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s domestic automobile sales slumped to the lowest in 14 years, denting its reputation as the “Detroit of Asia,” as demand was squeezed by stricter bank-loan approvals and high household debt.

Domestic sales declined 26% to 572,675 units last year, a figure not seen since 2010, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the automobile industry group at the Federation of Thai Industries, told a briefing Tuesday. Sales dropped 21% in December from a year earlier to 54,016 units.

A major impediment was the reluctance of finance companies to approve car loans, as the rejection rate nationwide was about 70% for the year, Surapong said.

The declining fortunes of the automobile industry has been the biggest drag on the country’s manufacturing industry with capacity utilization at factories sliding to about 58% in November. The government has unveiled a raft of debt-relief measures, including ones for people struggling to pay back auto loans. Thailand has the highest level of household debt in Southeast Asia at about 86% of gross domestic product.

Auto exports last year dropped a more modest 8.8% to 1.02 million units, just short of the annual target of 1.05 million, the spokesman said. December exports dropped more than 15% to 76,346 units.

Total production last year fell 20% to 1.47 million vehicles from 2023, with a 17% drop in December.

Auto production in 2025 is seen edging slightly higher to 1.5 million units, with two-thirds for export and the rest for the domestic market, he said.

