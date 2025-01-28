‘Detroit of Asia’ Goal Hit as Thailand Auto Sales Fall 26% in 2024 Amid Loan Squeeze

Thailand’s domestic automobile sales slumped to the lowest in 14 years, denting its reputation as the “Detroit of Asia,” as demand was squeezed by stricter bank-loan approvals and high household debt.

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s domestic automobile sales slumped to the lowest in 14 years, denting its reputation as the “Detroit of Asia," as demand was squeezed by stricter bank-loan approvals and high household debt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic sales declined 26% to 572,675 units last year, a figure not seen since 2010, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the automobile industry group at the Federation of Thai Industries, told a briefing Tuesday. Sales dropped 21% in December from a year earlier to 54,016 units.

A major impediment was the reluctance of finance companies to approve car loans, as the rejection rate nationwide was about 70% for the year, Surapong said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The declining fortunes of the automobile industry has been the biggest drag on the country’s manufacturing industry with capacity utilization at factories sliding to about 58% in November. The government has unveiled a raft of debt-relief measures, including ones for people struggling to pay back auto loans. Thailand has the highest level of household debt in Southeast Asia at about 86% of gross domestic product.

READ: Thai Household Debt Dips Slightly as Banks Tighten Lending Rules

Auto exports last year dropped a more modest 8.8% to 1.02 million units, just short of the annual target of 1.05 million, the spokesman said. December exports dropped more than 15% to 76,346 units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total production last year fell 20% to 1.47 million vehicles from 2023, with a 17% drop in December.

Auto production in 2025 is seen edging slightly higher to 1.5 million units, with two-thirds for export and the rest for the domestic market, he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}