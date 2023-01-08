Developing nations aren’t ready for EVs—unless they are made in China5 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Auto manufacturers such as Great Wall Motor are making inroads in Southeast Asia, and a fight for Europe market share looms
KORAT (THAILAND) : When Wimonsiri Boonyopakorn‘s husband moved to Bangkok for work earlier this year, the 35-year-old schoolteacher decided to buy a car so she could make the 160-mile trip to visit him on weekends.