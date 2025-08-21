Did Vance ask Zelensky to ‘behave’ before Ukrainian President's meeting with Trump? ‘Won't say anything as…’

Vice President JD Vance said that he greeted Volodymyr Zelensky with “little icebreaker” when Ukrainian President recently visited United States to discuss Russia-Ukraine war situation with his counterpart Donald Trump. Vance informed Zelensky that he wont say anything “as long as he behaves”.

Advertisement

The meeting, originally planned to solidify US' backing for Ukraine, fell apart completely, with both the scheduled lunch and joint press conference abruptly cancelled due to the dramatic turn of events. This came after Trump's “productive” Alaska talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Zelensky walked into the Oval Office, and I was chatting with him, and the president [Trump] and some of the senior Ukrainian delegation. I said, Mr. President, so as long as you behave, I won't say anything. And he just chuckled a little bit, and it was a good little icebreaker,” JD Vance told Fox News.

Advertisement

Zelensky-Vance conversation in February While showcasing gratitude after White House rebuke six months ago, Zelensky said thanks nine times to Trump and others in the initial moments of their brief public meeting. “Thanks so much, Mr. President. First of all, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you," AP quoted him as saying.

A scheduled meeting in February between Zelenskyy and Trump swiftly fell apart, sparking a public relations crisis after Vance openly faulted Zelenskyy for not showing enough appreciation. The US vice president told him, “You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict. Have you said thank you once? In this entire meeting? No, in this entire meeting, have you said thank you?”

Advertisement

Also Read | Meet the Ukrainian designer behind Zelensky’s new look for Trump meeting

Security assurances a ‘major step forward’ Security assurances for Kyiv are expected to be finalised within the next 10 days, Zelensky said after meeting with Trump, calling it “major step forward". He added that the guarantees would be “formalized on paper within the next week to 10 days” and Ukraine offered to procure nearly $90 billion worth of US weapons.