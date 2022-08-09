Own a diesel car running on a BS 4 engine? If yes, you may not be able to drive it in the Delhi-NCR region from October 1, 2022. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has drafted a new policy according to which diesel cars with BS 4 engine can be banned in the national capital region if the air pollution level exceeds the 450 Air Quality Index (AQI) mark during the festive season.

For those unaware, it is around this time of the year when air quality deteriorates in the Delhi-NCR region due to reasons like Diwali fireworks and stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab. The new policy will ban four-wheelers running in the region with BS 4 engines. However, it will exempt essential services vehicles.

Also, the ban will come into effect only when stage 3 of air pollution is reached. Classified under a Graded Response Action Plan approved by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Stage 3 of air pollution is marked as severe when AQI remains between 401 and 450. “State governments in Delhi-NCR may impose restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel light motor vehicles (four wheelers) under Stage 3," the policy reads.

There is a different action plan for Stage 4 of air pollution when AQI breaches the 450 mark. In case air pollution reaches Stage 4, the plan suggests a ban on the entry of trucks, Delhi-registered diesel-run medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the city. However, vehicles carrying essential items will still be exempted from the ban.

Another major change that the policy plans to bring is barring fuel pumps in Delhi-NCR region to give fuel to vehicles that do not have a valid pollution-under-check certificate. It will come into effect from January 1, 2023.