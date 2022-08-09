Diesel cars with BS 4 engine to get banned in Delhi-NCR from October this year

Own a diesel car running on a BS 4 engine? If yes, you may not be able to drive it in the Delhi-NCR region from October 1, 2022. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has drafted a new policy according to which diesel cars with BS 4 engine can be banned in the national capital region if the air pollution level exceeds the 450 Air Quality Index (AQI) mark during the festive season.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}