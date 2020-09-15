Digital sales to play greater role in rural markets, says automakers

NEW DELHI : With rising cases of Covid-19 infections, automobile manufacturers are betting big on their respective digital platforms to reach out to the customers in rural and urban markets, interested in buying vehicles during the upcoming Navratri and Diwali festival season, said top executives of automobile manufacturing companies at Mint’s CMO webinar on Tuesday.

Fearing sharp decline in footfall at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers are focusing on selling their cars through their respective online portals. As the covid-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

For Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the share of sales through inquiries from digital platforms has increased to 35-40% compared to just 15%-16% before the pandemic, said Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“Digital is not just about inquiries or just about bookings—but it is also about having total data—a single view of a customer both on the interactional and the transactional aspect to have predictive modeling of his and her future behaviour. And we at Maruti Suzuki are doing that in a big way and going forward even in this festive season I do think it will play a major role," said Srivastava.

Country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, was the first introduced its own Click-To-Buy platform in March, when the crisis started. Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Honda Cars India, also launched its digital platform for vehicle bookings -- Honda from Home -- to help customers who don’t want to visit dealerships for vehicle enquiries or purchase.

They were followed by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and others, who also started pushing sales through respective online channels.

“The whole point is digital is not only about the car purchase but the entire lifestyle of the customer," said Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

“Click to Buy was launched before the pandemic and it has become so very relevant, that we are seeing very huge traction from customers on that. We have launched the Hyundai Mobility Membership where we are trying to give the whole experience to the customer, a lifestyle kind of an experience, through an app," added Garg.

In the post pandemic era, digital platforms are going to play a significant role for companies to reach out to the customers not only in urban but rural markets as well. Companies also have adjusted their marketing strategies accordingly and have shifted focus to digital advertising on certain platforms to get attention from specific set of customers.

“While we have e-shops which we have created for the transaction journey, but digital is much more than transaction, how effectively you use it for engaging with customers and various stakeholders will hold the key," said Naveen Chauhan, national head of sales and after sales, Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

