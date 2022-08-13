Maruti Suzuki, an automaker giant, is offering handsome discounts on its car sold through Arena dealerships in the month of August. These offers and discounts are applicable till the end of this month. List of cars that can be bought at discounted prices include the new Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Eeco and Alto.

These discounts are offered under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. It is noteworthy that the automaker has included its Brezza sub-compact SUV, which was launched under the scheme. Moreover, the all new Ertiga is out of this list too. Here is a list of discounted prices on Maruti cars.

Maruti Alto

The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 22,000 on its popular hatchback Alto 800. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 8,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti S-Presso

The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Eeco

The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 22,000. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.

Maruti Celerio

The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000 on its Celerio hatchback. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti WagonR

Maruti is offering an overall discount of Rs. 30,000 on its best selling model. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Swift

The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 40,000 on its premium hatchback. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 20,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti is offering an overall discount of Rs. 18,000 on its sedan. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 5,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.