Discount on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others: Best deals in August2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:45 PM IST
- Maruti offers discount on its selected cars which are applicable till the end of this month.
Maruti Suzuki, an automaker giant, is offering handsome discounts on its car sold through Arena dealerships in the month of August. These offers and discounts are applicable till the end of this month. List of cars that can be bought at discounted prices include the new Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Eeco and Alto.