Discount on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others: Best deals in August

Discount on Maruti Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Alto and others: Best deals in August2 min read . 06:45 PM IST
- Maruti offers discount on its selected cars which are applicable till the end of this month.
Maruti Suzuki, an automaker giant, is offering handsome discounts on its car sold through Arena dealerships in the month of August. These offers and discounts are applicable till the end of this month. List of cars that can be bought at discounted prices include the new Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Eeco and Alto.
These discounts are offered under its corporate, cash and exchange bonus schemes. It is noteworthy that the automaker has included its Brezza sub-compact SUV, which was launched under the scheme. Moreover, the all new Ertiga is out of this list too. Here is a list of discounted prices on Maruti cars.
Maruti Alto
The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 22,000 on its popular hatchback Alto 800. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 8,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.
Maruti S-Presso
The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.
Maruti Eeco
The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 22,000. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000.
Maruti Celerio
The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 54,000 on its Celerio hatchback. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 35,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.
Maruti WagonR
Maruti is offering an overall discount of Rs. 30,000 on its best selling model. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 10,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.
Maruti Swift
The automaker giant is offering an overall discount of Rs. 40,000 on its premium hatchback. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 20,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.
Maruti Dzire
Maruti is offering an overall discount of Rs. 18,000 on its sedan. The cash discount on this vehicle is Rs. 5,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.
