Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Discounts on Honda City, Jazz, Amaze and more in December: Best deals and offers

Discounts on Honda City, Jazz, Amaze and more in December: Best deals and offers

1 min read . 04:07 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
HOnda Cars India hikes prices of its certain flagship models such as Honda City, Honda Amaze, and Honda WR-V

  • the month of December has brought benefits up to worth 72,340 on some of Honda’s cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City (both fourth and fifth generation). Interestingly, buyers can get cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange discounts and corporate benefits on these models.

Honda, an automobile giant, is back with its discounts and offers on its cars. This time, the month of December has brought benefits up to worth 72,340 on some of Honda’s cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City (both fourth and fifth generation). Interestingly, buyers can get cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange discounts and corporate benefits on these models.

Honda, an automobile giant, is back with its discounts and offers on its cars. This time, the month of December has brought benefits up to worth 72,340 on some of Honda’s cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City (both fourth and fifth generation). Interestingly, buyers can get cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange discounts and corporate benefits on these models.

Here are some of the deals and offers on Honda cars this month:

Here are some of the deals and offers on Honda cars this month:

Honda City (Fifth generation)

The Honda City (Fifth generation) is offered with a total discount of 72,145 on all its petrol models. Interestingly, customers can also avail cash discounts worth 30,000 or complimentary accessories worth 32,145, car exchange discount worth 20,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000, a loyalty bonus of up 5,000 and a corporate discount of 8,000- on manual versions of the City.

Honda City (Fifth generation)

The Honda City (Fifth generation) is offered with a total discount of 72,145 on all its petrol models. Interestingly, customers can also avail cash discounts worth 30,000 or complimentary accessories worth 32,145, car exchange discount worth 20,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000, a loyalty bonus of up 5,000 and a corporate discount of 8,000- on manual versions of the City.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth 35,340. Moreover, customers can also get discounts on exchange worth 20,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of up to 7,000. Interestingly, the automaker is giving a loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth up to 5,000 each on the WR-V.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of up to 30,000 or free accessories worth 35,340. Moreover, customers can also get discounts on exchange worth 20,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of up to 7,000. Interestingly, the automaker is giving a loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth up to 5,000 each on the WR-V.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze (petrol model) is offered with a total discount of 43,144. This discount includes 10,000 cash discounts or free accessories worth 12,144. Customers also get an exchange bonus of 20,000, a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount worth 6,000 in the overall discount.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze (petrol model) is offered with a total discount of 43,144. This discount includes 10,000 cash discounts or free accessories worth 12,144. Customers also get an exchange bonus of 20,000, a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount worth 6,000 in the overall discount.

Honda Jazz

The overall discount amount on Jazz is 37,047 which includes a cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories worth 12,047, a 10,000 discount on car exchange, and a Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000. This hatchback is also offered with a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda Jazz

The overall discount amount on Jazz is 37,047 which includes a cash discount of 10,000 or free accessories worth 12,047, a 10,000 discount on car exchange, and a Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000. This hatchback is also offered with a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

This car is offered with a loyalty bonus of 5,000. However, it is expected that the Honda City fourth generation might be discontinued this month.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

This car is offered with a loyalty bonus of 5,000. However, it is expected that the Honda City fourth generation might be discontinued this month.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP