Discounts on Honda City, Jazz, Amaze and more in December: Best deals and offers

Honda, an automobile giant, is back with its discounts and offers on its cars. This time, the month of December has brought benefits up to worth ₹72,340 on some of Honda’s cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City (both fourth and fifth generation). Interestingly, buyers can get cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange discounts and corporate benefits on these models.
Here are some of the deals and offers on Honda cars this month:
Honda City (Fifth generation)
The Honda City (Fifth generation) is offered with a total discount of ₹72,145 on all its petrol models. Interestingly, customers can also avail cash discounts worth ₹30,000 or complimentary accessories worth ₹32,145, car exchange discount worth ₹20,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹7,000, a loyalty bonus of up ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹8,000- on manual versions of the City.
Honda WR-V
The Honda WR-V is offered with a cash discount of up to ₹30,000 or free accessories worth ₹35,340. Moreover, customers can also get discounts on exchange worth ₹20,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000. Interestingly, the automaker is giving a loyalty bonus and corporate discount worth up to ₹5,000 each on the WR-V.
Honda Amaze
The Honda Amaze (petrol model) is offered with a total discount of ₹43,144. This discount includes ₹10,000 cash discounts or free accessories worth ₹12,144. Customers also get an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount worth ₹6,000 in the overall discount.
Honda Jazz
The overall discount amount on Jazz is ₹37,047 which includes a cash discount of ₹10,000 or free accessories worth ₹12,047, a ₹10,000 discount on car exchange, and a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹7,000. This hatchback is also offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000.
Honda City (Fourth Generation)
This car is offered with a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000. However, it is expected that the Honda City fourth generation might be discontinued this month.
