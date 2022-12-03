Discounts on Honda City, Jazz, Amaze and more in December: Best deals and offers

Honda, an automobile giant, is back with its discounts and offers on its cars. This time, the month of December has brought benefits up to worth ₹72,340 on some of Honda’s cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City (both fourth and fifth generation). Interestingly, buyers can get cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange discounts and corporate benefits on these models.

