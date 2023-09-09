Discounts on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift and Alto K10 this September up to ₹60,0002 min read 09 Sep 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki offers up to ₹59,000 discounts on select models at its Arena dealerships in India for September.
In preparation for the upcoming festive season in India, Maruti Suzuki is presenting substantial discounts on its Arena models in September. As part of this promotion, the country's leading car manufacturer is extending discounts and advantages of up to ₹59,000 on a selection of eight models available at Arena dealerships. These benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.