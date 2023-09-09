comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Auto News / Discounts on Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift and Alto K10 this September up to 60,000
Back

In preparation for the upcoming festive season in India, Maruti Suzuki is presenting substantial discounts on its Arena models in September. As part of this promotion, the country's leading car manufacturer is extending discounts and advantages of up to 59,000 on a selection of eight models available at Arena dealerships. These benefits encompass cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. 

It is worth noting that Arena dealerships primarily specialize in Maruti Suzuki's small car offerings. Recently, this dealership chain celebrated its sixth anniversary, having successfully sold approximately 70 lakh cars during this period.

Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealership chain in India showcases a range of nine models. These vehicles comprise the Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and Eeco, with the exception of the Brezza SUV. For the month's promotions, let us take a glance at the potential savings for each of these models.

Maruti WagonR

In September, among the Maruti cars eligible for discounts, the most substantial incentives are available for prospective WagonR buyers. Maruti Suzuki is providing a generous cash discount of 35,000, complemented by additional advantages such as an exchange bonus totaling 20,000 and a corporate discount of 4,000. Additionally, Maruti is extending an attractive offer on the CNG variant of the WagonR, with a comprehensive discount amounting to 54,000, inclusive of a cash discount of 30,000.

Maruti Swift 

The Swift hatchback is also available with an enticing overall discount of 55,000. This package encompasses cash benefits of 35,000, an exchange bonus worth 20,000, and an additional corporate discount of 5,000. It is important to note that these benefits do not apply to all variants of the hatchback. For the ZXi and ZXi+ variants, the cash discount is adjusted to 25,000. Furthermore, the exchange bonus amount can be reduced to 15,000 if the vehicle being traded in is more than seven years old.

Maruti Alto K10 

Maruti's smallest offering, the Alto K10, comes with significant discounts this month. Customers can enjoy overall benefits amounting to 54,000, which include a cash discount of 35,000 specifically applicable to the petrol manual variant. Additionally, there's a 15,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of 4,000. For the petrol automatic and CNG versions of the Alto K10, a cash discount of 20,000 is on offer.

Among other models, the Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, and Eeco are also available with discounts ranging from 59,000 to 20,000 throughout this month.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 05:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App